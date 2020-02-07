The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 52,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 137,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 26,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,945,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,373,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

