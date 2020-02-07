TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

TXMD stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,948. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $663.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

