TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Down 4.1%

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.32, approximately 1,255,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,465,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

TXMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.