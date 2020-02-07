TheStreet Upgrades Gartner (NYSE:IT) to B

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IT. Barclays cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.29.

IT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.29. The stock had a trading volume of 786,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.39. Gartner has a 1-year low of $124.77 and a 1-year high of $171.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $317,540.00. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $240,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,669 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $885,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Gartner by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

