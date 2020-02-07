THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), 4,270,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 5,270,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.90.

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 Company Profile (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, silver, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

