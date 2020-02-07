ThoreNext Price Tops $8.66 on Exchanges (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for $8.66 or 0.00088418 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $187.48 million and $175,434.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.02 or 0.03043329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00214332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00133163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002705 BTC.

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

