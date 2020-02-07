Thorn Group (ASX:TGA) Trading Up 2.3%

Thorn Group Ltd (ASX:TGA) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), approximately 36,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 351,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.15).

The firm has a market cap of $70.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.25.

About Thorn Group (ASX:TGA)

Thorn Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial solutions to consumers and businesses in Australia. It is involved in the leasing of household products to consumers; and provision of leasing and other financial services to small and medium size enterprises under the Radio Rentals name.

