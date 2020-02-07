Thrive Token Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 64% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Thrive Token has a market cap of $260,508.00 and approximately $8,053.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.68 or 0.05927405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024631 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00126371 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00038936 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003043 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Thrive Token

THRT is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.