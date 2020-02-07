Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,764,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,259,000 after purchasing an additional 270,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 418,818 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 888,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,533. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

