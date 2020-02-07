Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 78,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,286,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.82. The company had a trading volume of 688,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,813. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $145.96 and a 1-year high of $196.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

