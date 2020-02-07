Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. 4,307,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.15%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

