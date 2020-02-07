Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,243 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 38,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 91,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,176. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

