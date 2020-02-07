Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.57 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,473,000 after purchasing an additional 862,369 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,281,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $130.17. The company had a trading volume of 534,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,200. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.43 and a 52-week high of $131.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average of $122.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

