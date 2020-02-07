Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $93,000 in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 272.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 7,911.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 2,060.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,103. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.