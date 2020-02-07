Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $336,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,015 shares. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

