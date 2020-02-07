Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 71,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,378. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.