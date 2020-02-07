Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 580 Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

NYSE IR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.81. 1,782,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,656. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.36 and its 200-day moving average is $126.01. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $143.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.06.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,589 shares of company stock worth $37,465,455 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.