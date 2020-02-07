Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.54

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.54 and last traded at $57.33, with a volume of 21795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TKOMY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

