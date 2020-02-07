Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Down 48.8%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) was down 48.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.87, approximately 5,095,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 2,164,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a market cap of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). On average, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -15.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

