Tourist Token (TOTO) Trading Up 36.6% Over Last Week

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Tourist Token has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tourist Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. Tourist Token has a total market capitalization of $8,894.00 and approximately $10,592.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.98 or 0.03018570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00226513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00130994 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,033,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.