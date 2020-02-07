TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Acquired by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. TPI Composites makes up approximately 1.9% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 1.32% of TPI Composites worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 100.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 35.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 18.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

TPI Composites stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 734,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.98 million, a P/E ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. TPI Composites Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $383.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

