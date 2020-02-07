Traders Buy High Volume of Dropbox Put Options (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 17,142 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,048% compared to the average daily volume of 1,493 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Instinet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.92 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $18.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.48 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $9,570,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,779,993.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,333 shares of company stock valued at $250,960. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 74.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

