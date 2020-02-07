Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 901 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 890% compared to the typical volume of 91 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.4% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.61. Unilever has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

