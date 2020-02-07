TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) Trading Down 7.5%

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The firm has a market cap of $28.85 million and a PE ratio of -7.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

