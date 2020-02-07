TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Lowered by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in TransDigm Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total transaction of $9,269,577.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total transaction of $5,488,263.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,999.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,050 shares of company stock worth $61,477,207. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.54.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $633.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $611.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.75. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $415.45 and a one year high of $673.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.