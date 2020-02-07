TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 19.80-21.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.175-6.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.25 billion.TransDigm Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $19.80-21.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $637.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $617.54.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $632.94. 4,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,616. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $415.45 and a one year high of $673.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $611.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.75.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,927,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total value of $9,269,577.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,050 shares of company stock valued at $61,477,207. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.