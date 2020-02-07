Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.13

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.13 and traded as high as $15.95. Transurban Group shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 5,891,036 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$15.55 and a 200 day moving average of A$15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion and a PE ratio of 243.33.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Transurban Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Transurban Group’s payout ratio is presently 924.24%.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds interest in 13 roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia; and 2 roads in the Greater Washington area, the United States, as well as 1 in Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.