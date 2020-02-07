Trellis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

IWN traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.44. The stock had a trading volume of 507,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,119. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.04. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

