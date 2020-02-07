Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Receives $92.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.63.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

NYSE TREX traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.99. 351,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,388. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $102.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Trex by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trex by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

