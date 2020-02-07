Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Receives $92.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.63.
TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.
NYSE TREX traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.99. 351,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,388. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $102.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.90.
Trex Company Profile
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
