Trex (NYSE:TREX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $98.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Shares of TREX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 351,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,388. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92. Trex has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after buying an additional 205,842 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

