Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TCDA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Tricida stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.16. 188,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,562. Tricida has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). Sell-side analysts predict that Tricida will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $30,858.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,119.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sibling Capital Fund Ii-A L.P. sold 301,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $11,863,894.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 670,057 shares of company stock valued at $26,712,717. Company insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 30,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tricida by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,639,000 after buying an additional 740,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tricida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tricida by 2,240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 77,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

