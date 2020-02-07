Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 15721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Trinseo alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,244,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,326,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.