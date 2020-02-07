Triodos Investment Management BV Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,560 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 3.6% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $374.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.25. The firm has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

