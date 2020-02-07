Triodos Investment Management BV Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Badger Meter comprises 1.9% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.46% of Badger Meter worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% in the third quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 32,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.5% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 117,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 195,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

