Triodos Investment Management BV Sells 47,350 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Triodos Investment Management BV reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47,350 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Waters were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Waters by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total value of $506,326.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total value of $246,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,207,164.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,612. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $207.13.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.36. 467,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,924. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

