Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Bought by Mondrian Capital Management LLC

Mondrian Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 402.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

TRIP traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. 102,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,230. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $60.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

