Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BBOX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 152.17 ($2.00).

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 143.60 ($1.89) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 156.60 ($2.06). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.64.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

