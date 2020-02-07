Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Up 11.3% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) rose 11.3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $24.34, approximately 777,477 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 423,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Triumph Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Triumph Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Triumph Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Triumph Group by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.