Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 818.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 328.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Trueblue stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Trueblue Inc has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $868.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

