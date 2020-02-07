TrueFlip Price Tops $0.65 on Top Exchanges (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 64.2% against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00006598 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $54,817.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.14 or 0.03013639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00223125 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033824 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00130540 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip's genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip's total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip's official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

