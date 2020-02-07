TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. 27,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 2.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 41,806 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 567,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,120,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,968,000 after acquiring an additional 117,459 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.