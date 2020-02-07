Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Announces Earnings Results

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.90. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $3,523,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $192,292.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694 in the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.26.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

