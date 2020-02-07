Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) shares fell 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $116.38 and last traded at $117.87, 13,781,211 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 272% from the average session volume of 3,708,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $755,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694 in the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,202,000 after buying an additional 215,976 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Twilio by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

