Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 197.98% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,090 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $107,198.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,038.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,614.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,892. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 836,324 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 74.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 41.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.