Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock to $39.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 87,550,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 438% from the previous session’s volume of 16,271,051 shares.The stock last traded at $38.41 and had previously closed at $33.39.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWTR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.34.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $59,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 74,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Twitter by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

