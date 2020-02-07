Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their neutral rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $40.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Goldman Sachs Group cut Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim set a $34.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Twitter from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.53.

Shares of TWTR opened at $38.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,065,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,208,000 after buying an additional 124,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Twitter by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 459,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Twitter by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

