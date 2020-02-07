Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $43.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target upped by DA Davidson to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $39.49 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 10,623,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $295,975,836.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,503,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,349,237.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,990,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,940,856.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

