Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $56.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $771,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,599,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,503,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $6,364,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,990,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,940,856.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 135,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,944 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,626 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 441,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

