Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE UBER traded up $3.54 on Friday, reaching $40.63. 112,182,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,427,342. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. MKM Partners raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.
Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.