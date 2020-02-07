Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE UBER traded up $3.54 on Friday, reaching $40.63. 112,182,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,427,342. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. MKM Partners raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In other news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 251,713 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $6,834,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,132,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,836,379.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,643,223 shares in the company, valued at $139,296,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,330,789 shares of company stock worth $1,272,801,356 over the last quarter.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

