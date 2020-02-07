UBS Group Lowers Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 630

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price cut by UBS Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Standard Chartered to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 673.09 ($8.85).

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 638.80 ($8.40) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 695.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 679.92. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion and a PE ratio of 35.10.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

