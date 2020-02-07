UBS Group Lowers Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 630

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price cut by UBS Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Standard Chartered to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 673.09 ($8.85).

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 638.80 ($8.40) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 695.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 679.92. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion and a PE ratio of 35.10.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

